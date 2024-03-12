Previous
190 / 365

Twice on my way home I’ve stopped to take photos… each time the rain stopped and the sun shone! Once finished I was grateful for brolly and waterproof!

Around the corner to where I’m staying, this plant has covered the long fence & wall with wonderful colour and vibrancy.
Makes me smile every time I pass by.

We’ve had a lot of rain on & off these last few days and the flowers & plants are soaking it up.
Beverley

Rob Z ace
A lovely sight to cheer your walk
March 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour!
March 12th, 2024  
Chrissie
Beautiful
March 12th, 2024  
