Some unusual places in Paris sometimes hide another! by beverley365
191 / 365

Some unusual places in Paris sometimes hide another!

This is definitely the case of the Hôtel de Sens , a magnificent building which houses the Forney library.

Built more than 500 years ago, the Hôtel des archbishops de Sens, more commonly known as Hôtel de Sens , and is an authentic vestige of medieval Paris.

The building has housed the Forney library since 1961, which was in fact founded almost a century earlier, in 1886. Born from the will of Samuel-Aimé Forney.
The Forney library has specialized in fine arts, decorative arts, graphic arts, and crafts. art and their techniques as well as fashion, advertising and design. With nearly 230,000 books, printed matter, catalogs and other periodicals.
Simply Wow!

It is breathtakingly beautiful, i had a wonderful time standing and looking in ‘awe’

13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
Lesley ace
What a lovely find!
March 13th, 2024  
