192 / 365
MEP - The European house of Photography
Founded in 1978 by Jean-Luc Monterosso, Henry Chapier, Marcel Landowski and Francis Balagna, the association "Paris Audiovisuel", original name of the MEP.
Jean-Luc Monterosso made the daring challenge of bringing together exhibition spaces, a library and an auditorium in a single location, making the MEP the temple of photography in Paris.
Beautiful place to simply ‘Be’
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
906
photos
76
followers
83
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
189
711
190
712
191
713
192
714
Views
6
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
13th March 2024 2:39pm
