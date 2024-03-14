Previous
MEP - The European house of Photography

Founded in 1978 by Jean-Luc Monterosso, Henry Chapier, Marcel Landowski and Francis Balagna, the association "Paris Audiovisuel", original name of the MEP.

Jean-Luc Monterosso made the daring challenge of bringing together exhibition spaces, a library and an auditorium in a single location, making the MEP the temple of photography in Paris.

Beautiful place to simply ‘Be’

