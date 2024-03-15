Previous
Fluctuat nec mergitur by beverley365
Fluctuat nec mergitur

This Latin motto means “he/she is rocked by the waves but does not sink”

It’s been used a lot after the 2015’s terror attacks.

Official motto since 1853, Fluctuat nec mergitur represents one of the many symbols of the capital city and shows its resilience

I’d never noticed this before now I’m seeing a lot.
Diana ace
amazing what one notices when looking for subjects to photograph, such an interesting one too.
March 15th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Interesting to realise the ancient Italians had a motto applicable to the present day!
March 15th, 2024  
