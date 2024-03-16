Sign up
No:3… In the clouds
Looking up is always a good idea.
2 cute Alien mosaics by the amazing french Street Artist INVADER!!!
16th March 2024
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
14th March 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Slowly but surely. I have just Googled the street artist and apparently there are 1300 of these artworks in Paris. You have still got a few to go.
March 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Is this done without the permission of the building. I hate that assuming it is alright to do your art on someone else's property. They were always doing that to the company I worked for.
March 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you are finding them, lovely shot
March 16th, 2024
