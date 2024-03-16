Previous
No:3… In the clouds by beverley365
194 / 365

No:3… In the clouds

Looking up is always a good idea.

2 cute Alien mosaics by the amazing french Street Artist INVADER!!!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
Slowly but surely. I have just Googled the street artist and apparently there are 1300 of these artworks in Paris. You have still got a few to go.
March 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Is this done without the permission of the building. I hate that assuming it is alright to do your art on someone else's property. They were always doing that to the company I worked for.
March 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful that you are finding them, lovely shot
March 16th, 2024  
