Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. - Steve Jobs / 1955-2011

I am about to own my first new MacBook Air and iPhone.

I’ve enjoyed having my sons old stuff and a friends old iPhone. Now it’s my turn to have my own, I am super excited.

Brett has been persuading me for sometime now, and I totally agree that it’s time! I’m a grown up for goodness sake. 🤪



"It's really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.” Steve jobs