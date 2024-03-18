Previous
196 / 365

A rainy Sunday has brought new colour to the garden

I have no idea what it is, but I love it!
A new begins…
18th March 2024

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful reds.
March 18th, 2024  
