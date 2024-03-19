Previous
Always keep your eyes open, whatever you see can be inspiring. by beverley365
197 / 365

Always keep your eyes open, whatever you see can be inspiring.

I noticed many people heads down on the phone, or just walking without seeing? missing out on creativity and inspiration… the music itself is spell bounding.

The new cultural installation in the heart of Opéra station! Paris
Highlighting the multitude of professions working in the legendary location of the Paris National Opera.
From the costume designer to the stage manager, from the musician to the star dancer.

Nearly 1000 silhouettes affixed to the walls and a sound experience accompany you through the corridors of the metro.

19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
