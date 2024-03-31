Previous
Thrilling to turn the corner and see these playful teddy bears resting, whilst the mischievous little ones are playing upstairs. by beverley365
209 / 365

Thrilling to turn the corner and see these playful teddy bears resting, whilst the mischievous little ones are playing upstairs.

After lots of heavy rain, it’s now a gently drizzle, so cute to see the teddy's sheltering from the rain.
A feeling of joyfulness and pure delight washed over me, inside its buzzing and close to being full, I didn’t stop but I’ll be back.

Inside every adult lives a little child, who from time to time brings out your childishness, i felt the adults were enjoying the teddy's more than the children.

Always act your shoe size!


31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise