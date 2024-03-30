My discovery of ‘the secrets of the opera’ continues

Back to the Opera station - I spent close to an hour walking through the corridors of the metro lines I missed when I discovered these silhouettes,

The metro was very busy, so fortunately I have lots of people in my shots.



People saw me taking photos, they didn’t see the silhouettes ? Then they took photos too…



It was nice to have a few conversations, it was so funny that a lovely American family took my photo…

probably because they think I’m crazy…



All good fun, I don’t know how many photos I have… a lot!

I’m going to have some fun making a few collage’s





