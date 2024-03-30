Previous
My discovery of ‘the secrets of the opera’ continues by beverley365
208 / 365

My discovery of ‘the secrets of the opera’ continues

Back to the Opera station - I spent close to an hour walking through the corridors of the metro lines I missed when I discovered these silhouettes,
The metro was very busy, so fortunately I have lots of people in my shots.

People saw me taking photos, they didn’t see the silhouettes ? Then they took photos too…

It was nice to have a few conversations, it was so funny that a lovely American family took my photo…
probably because they think I’m crazy…

All good fun, I don’t know how many photos I have… a lot!
I’m going to have some fun making a few collage’s


30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and story.
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise