Apéro time…
an apéro is an opportunity to have a light drink (or two) and fresh snacks…for me this was an hour before school started, getting to know the other student’s all closer to my son’s age ha ha!
Very interesting time I felt happy I’d made this decision to go to school rather than learn on line.
My fruit kebabs were a perfect addition.
Not the best photo as it was a quickie before I put the lid on.
29th March 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
28th March 2024 10:11am
