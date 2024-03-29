Previous
Apéro time…

an apéro is an opportunity to have a light drink (or two) and fresh snacks…for me this was an hour before school started, getting to know the other student’s all closer to my son’s age ha ha!

Very interesting time I felt happy I’d made this decision to go to school rather than learn on line.

My fruit kebabs were a perfect addition.

Not the best photo as it was a quickie before I put the lid on.
