Secrets of the opera … by beverley365
206 / 365

Secrets of the opera …

The art is spread over the whole of Opéra metro station and consists of tiny silhouettes depicting scenes from within the Opéra Garnier.

With thé music bringing joy on your journey, tomorrow I discover another metro line of these wonderful characters, it’s a good job I’m patient and curious.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
This is super, along with the tiles.
March 28th, 2024  
