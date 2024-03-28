Sign up
206 / 365
Secrets of the opera …
The art is spread over the whole of Opéra metro station and consists of tiny silhouettes depicting scenes from within the Opéra Garnier.
With thé music bringing joy on your journey, tomorrow I discover another metro line of these wonderful characters, it’s a good job I’m patient and curious.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is super, along with the tiles.
March 28th, 2024
