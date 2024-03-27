Previous
The little characters of the Opera metro station continue to intrigue me. by beverley365
205 / 365

The little characters of the Opera metro station continue to intrigue me.

These mischievous little silhouettes are so much fun to discover, I’m going to revisit this weekend and discover some different walks.

It’s a little sad observing that people don’t see them, they have their head down looking at the phone oblivious to what’s around them, I’m very very mindful of my surroundings and the people.

We can find joy in the simplest of things.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Simple and wonderful.
March 27th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Well spot and capture.
March 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise