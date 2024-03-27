The little characters of the Opera metro station continue to intrigue me.

These mischievous little silhouettes are so much fun to discover, I’m going to revisit this weekend and discover some different walks.



It’s a little sad observing that people don’t see them, they have their head down looking at the phone oblivious to what’s around them, I’m very very mindful of my surroundings and the people.



We can find joy in the simplest of things.

