If you go down or up to the opera metro any entrance, you are in for a big surprise! by beverley365
204 / 365

If you go down or up to the opera metro any entrance, you are in for a big surprise!

Dancers, singers, musicians, bandmaster, but also costumers, stage managers and all the participants in the world of the Opera.

This is my favourite photo… so far…
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
March 26th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautifully balanced image.
March 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 26th, 2024  
