Previous
204 / 365
If you go down or up to the opera metro any entrance, you are in for a big surprise!
Dancers, singers, musicians, bandmaster, but also costumers, stage managers and all the participants in the world of the Opera.
This is my favourite photo… so far…
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
930
photos
78
followers
88
following
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
March 26th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Beautifully balanced image.
March 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 26th, 2024
