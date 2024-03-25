Previous
Beautiful sunshine peeping through… by beverley365
Beautiful sunshine peeping through…

Lovely to smell the fragrance of this gorgeous rose waking this morning.
Gorgeous morning with a nip in the air, 5’ feels like 3’ I read.
Thrilled to wear my woolly hat and gloves.

The beginning of a new week, a focused learning week for me.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous light reflections and gorgeous flower
March 25th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Another beautifully constructed shot.
March 25th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful rose, super light & shadows
March 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of light and shadow.
March 25th, 2024  
