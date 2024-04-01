Previous
210 / 365

You couldn't have missed them if you took the metro at Opéra station

It’s been fun walking in the company of hundreds of small black silhouettes, nicely scattered along the underground corridors of the station.

I spent a good hour or so discovering new silhouettes in some spooky underground corridors, it was great fun, and also fun seeing people who just don’t notice them.

I took a few hundred photos, when I’ve shared Only the interesting ones… I’ll call it a day.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
57% complete

Susan Wakely ace
What fun little silhouettes.
April 1st, 2024  
