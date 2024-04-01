Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
210 / 365
You couldn't have missed them if you took the metro at Opéra station
It’s been fun walking in the company of hundreds of small black silhouettes, nicely scattered along the underground corridors of the station.
I spent a good hour or so discovering new silhouettes in some spooky underground corridors, it was great fun, and also fun seeing people who just don’t notice them.
I took a few hundred photos, when I’ve shared Only the interesting ones… I’ll call it a day.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
942
photos
84
followers
95
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Latest from all albums
207
729
208
730
209
731
210
732
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
What fun little silhouettes.
April 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close