Serving more than 1.5 billion passengers a year, with 16 lines, 302 stations, and all that in only 33 square miles, the Paris Metro is an enormous spider's web ... by beverley365
I love whizzing around Paris on the metro, where ever I am there’s a train every 6/7 minutes… often every 3 mins… simply amazing! A ticket costs €2.25 whether you go 5 stops or 25?
So convenient, and it’s kept clean.

The Line 7 platforms opened on 5 November 1910 as part of the first section of the line opened between Opéra and Porte de la Villette

It owes its name to the Garnier opera house, built by the architect Charles Garnier .
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Wylie ace
I agree, its very convenient. Nice shot of it though not quite sure how you achieved this viewpoint!
April 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
@pusspup in my search for the opera silhouettes I walked over this bridge… and voila.
I don’t think it’s a public walkway… as I was alone
I discovered at 200 more art silhouettes hiding in the tunnels.
A little spooky but I’ve done it now. I loving your drone photos! Fab
April 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fascinating….
April 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love the Paris metro too, the low-cost, and the old-fashioned ticket system (albeit a bit antiquated). Although not good if you fall foul of the ticket inspectors!!! I remember the days of the carte orange - the monthly zoned pass I used to buy when I worked at La Défense and travelled daily from Chatou (although that was mostly RER travel). Public transport in France is really pretty good.
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and view, love the lines disappearing in the tunnel.
April 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
April 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
I love the smell of the metro, very evocative
April 2nd, 2024  
