Monthly Theme May 2023 - Out-n-about

Thanks to everyone who took part in the last theme. We have reviewed all of the entries and have picked six finalists, which you can review below. You can also check out all of the Seasons theme entries here.
The theme for May will be...."Out n About".
This could be anything - your kids running around outside, playing sports, visiting the beach, your guinea pigs out of their cage... whatever takes your fancy!
How to enter the May theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-outnabout
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Monday, May 1st and Wednesday, May 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days ofJune, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a filter to only view images from 2023.
Vote for a Winner of March's "Depth of Field" Theme
It wasn't easy to choose only 6 finalists, but it's now over to you to vote for the winner.
To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before May 15th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!