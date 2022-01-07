« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 587

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 7th 2022

1) End of the Year by Babs

2) Big Flakes, Big Waves by KWind

3) Royal Tern by PhotoCrazy

4) Mayan Miss Ruins by Peter Dulis

5) Year 10 - Fireworks! by Taffy

6) Light the lighthouse by Joan Robillard

7) A perfect spot by Faye Turner

8) HAPPY NEW YEAR by haskar

9) Happy New Year! by *lynn

10) 2021-12-30 same - same by Mona

11) Leaping into 2022 by Casablanca

12) Waiting on Spring by Richard Sayer

13) Here's Looking at You by Milanie

14) Foggy evening by mittens (Marilyn)

15) Dark Lochnagar by Issi Bannerman

16) Hellebore by JackieR

17) Barn Owl Love Birds by Shepherdman's Wife

18) Beach life by Vera

19) “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” by joeyM

20) First Footing by Phil Sandford



Comments
