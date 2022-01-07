Official Top 20 Chart - Week 587

1) End of the Year by Babs
2) Big Flakes, Big Waves by KWind
3) Royal Tern by PhotoCrazy
4) Mayan Miss Ruins by Peter Dulis
5) Year 10 - Fireworks! by Taffy
6) Light the lighthouse by Joan Robillard
7) A perfect spot by Faye Turner
8) HAPPY NEW YEAR by haskar
9) Happy New Year! by *lynn
10) 2021-12-30 same - same by Mona
11) Leaping into 2022 by Casablanca
12) Waiting on Spring by Richard Sayer
13) Here's Looking at You by Milanie
14) Foggy evening by mittens (Marilyn)
15) Dark Lochnagar by Issi Bannerman
16) Hellebore by JackieR
17) Barn Owl Love Birds by Shepherdman's Wife
18) Beach life by Vera
19) “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” by joeyM
20) First Footing by Phil Sandford
- End of the Year by onewing
- Big Flakes, Big Waves by kwind
- Royal Tern by photographycrazy
- Mayan Miss Ruins by pdulis
- Year 10 - Fireworks! by taffy
- Light the lighthouse by joansmor
- A perfect spot by fayefaye
- HAPPY NEW YEAR by haskar
- Happy New Year! by lynnz
- 2021-12-30 same - same by mona65
- Leaping into 2022 by casablanca
- Waiting on Spring by vignouse
- Here's Looking at You by milaniet
- Foggy evening by mittens
- Dark Lochnagar by jamibann
- Hellebore by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Barn Owl Love Birds by shepherdmanswife
- Beach life by vera365
- “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” by joemuli
- First Footing by phil_sandford