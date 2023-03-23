Previous
Next
Welcome to our new Barn! by bluemoon
177 / 365

Welcome to our new Barn!

I didn't even notice the 2nd vulture in the window I was so focused on the one on top of the barn.
It wasn't until I got home & looked at the pictures on the computer I finally spotted it.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A cool capture
March 24th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Looks like they've found a new home for a while. I have some friends who had turkey vultures raise two babies in their barn loft last year.
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise