Pigeon roost

Someone regularly puts food out for the birds opposite this spot. Hence why this is a favourite place for them to hang out. Spot the one giving me the eye on the left.



Lurgy thing much improved and slept better. Working from home again and a nice restful quiet one to end the week. Last of the really cold days looks like and bright and sunny again. Weather warnings of wind in a couple of days as we return to the unsettled stormy conditions.



Got fish and chips in for the first time in ages - decided to try Bonners as our old one is still shut. Cycled there and as expected there was quite a queue and I had to wait 20-25 mins for my food. It was good though not sure I'd be up for such a long wait regularly.



Finished watching Vigil - kept you guessing right till the end.



19 January 2024

Walthamstow E17