Pigeon roost by boxplayer
Pigeon roost

Someone regularly puts food out for the birds opposite this spot. Hence why this is a favourite place for them to hang out. Spot the one giving me the eye on the left.

Lurgy thing much improved and slept better. Working from home again and a nice restful quiet one to end the week. Last of the really cold days looks like and bright and sunny again. Weather warnings of wind in a couple of days as we return to the unsettled stormy conditions.

Got fish and chips in for the first time in ages - decided to try Bonners as our old one is still shut. Cycled there and as expected there was quite a queue and I had to wait 20-25 mins for my food. It was good though not sure I'd be up for such a long wait regularly.

Finished watching Vigil - kept you guessing right till the end.

19 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Is hat what you call a pigeon pair?
January 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cool shot
January 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
good spot Box' glad you enjoyed your fish and chips
January 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Well spotted, good pov
January 19th, 2024  
