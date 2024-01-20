Previous
From the overground train by boxplayer
20 / 365

From the overground train

The scenery whizzes past looking very wintry in the low watery sun. On my way to my mum's. She had a runny nose and was a touch tired so didn't fancy going out to lunch at the market as planned so I went over and took her some more provisions.

Later, Dave and I went to the high street tapas bar for a treat - have been getting stir crazy staying at home - lurgy thing improved but not completely gone. Both now very stuffed after the usual patatas bravas, honeyed aubergines, gambas, torta de Santiago and for Dave an interesting manchego cheesecake which did actually taste of manchego. I wasn't sure about it...

Threesome https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-20

20 January 2024
Somewhere between Blackhorse Road and Upper Holloway
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise