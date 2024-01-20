From the overground train

The scenery whizzes past looking very wintry in the low watery sun. On my way to my mum's. She had a runny nose and was a touch tired so didn't fancy going out to lunch at the market as planned so I went over and took her some more provisions.
Later, Dave and I went to the high street tapas bar for a treat - have been getting stir crazy staying at home - lurgy thing improved but not completely gone. Both now very stuffed after the usual patatas bravas, honeyed aubergines, gambas, torta de Santiago and for Dave an interesting manchego cheesecake which did actually taste of manchego. I wasn't sure about it...