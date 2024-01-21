Last session

At the pub near St Paul's where this has met for a few years. The pub want to focus on Sunday food now. Luckily looks like the session has found a new venue. It was rammed with a lot of people having to sit outside the main circle. Lots of good tunes.
After, I went on to ceilidh class, learning Scullion Peasant and a drink after. Home for pasta, Winterwatch and listening to a strengthening Storm Isha - possibly strongest gusts I've heard in a while. Clock tower down in Galway where sister S lives and a tornado warning (ffs!) for the whole of Ireland and Scotland - what nonsense is that??