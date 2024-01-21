Previous
Last session

At the pub near St Paul's where this has met for a few years. The pub want to focus on Sunday food now. Luckily looks like the session has found a new venue. It was rammed with a lot of people having to sit outside the main circle. Lots of good tunes.

After, I went on to ceilidh class, learning Scullion Peasant and a drink after. Home for pasta, Winterwatch and listening to a strengthening Storm Isha - possibly strongest gusts I've heard in a while. Clock tower down in Galway where sister S lives and a tornado warning (ffs!) for the whole of Ireland and Scotland - what nonsense is that??

Through a glass https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-21

21 January 2024
St Paul's EC4
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Phil Howcroft ace
it looks like the TV in the corner could be broadcasting your tunes ! (same seats)
January 21st, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Looks like a lot of fun
January 21st, 2024  
Alison Tomlin
That looks fun. Nothing beats live music.
January 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful… let’s hope the storm passes by quickly
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks fun and I imagine a great atmosphere.
January 21st, 2024  
