Sneaky glass of sherry
Dave got himself a glass when he got in and as I was almost finished working from home, he got me one too. Lovely bright sunny day if still a bit gusty. Almost didn't go to Zumba as had slept restlessly but pushed myself to go in the end.
22 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7854
photos
167
followers
190
following
green
glass
drink
sherry
Beverley
ace
Good for you! and why not… you deserve to spoil yourself.
January 22nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
And why not !
January 22nd, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
January 22nd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Cheers!
January 22nd, 2024
