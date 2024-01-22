Previous
Sneaky glass of sherry by boxplayer
Sneaky glass of sherry

Dave got himself a glass when he got in and as I was almost finished working from home, he got me one too. Lovely bright sunny day if still a bit gusty. Almost didn't go to Zumba as had slept restlessly but pushed myself to go in the end.

Storm Isha https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-22

22 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd January 2024

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Beverley ace
Good for you! and why not… you deserve to spoil yourself.
January 22nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
And why not !
January 22nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
January 22nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Cheers!
January 22nd, 2024  
