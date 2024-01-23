Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Light in the gloom
A lovely traditional tube roundel outside St James's Park station on a gloomy morning. The old London Transport headquarters used to be in this amazing building. It's now being developed into a hotel.
Rain arrived later but though drying up after lunch, it stayed gloomy. Didn't do choir again, still feel sinusy. This seems to be a particularly depressing January.
23 January 2024
St James's Park SW1
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
11
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7855
photos
166
followers
190
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Latest from all albums
19
20
2082
2083
21
22
2084
23
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
11
Fav's
1
Album
365 2024
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
23rd January 2024 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
gloomy
,
station
,
tube
,
underground
,
tube station
,
underground station
Casablanca
ace
LOVING this angle. Hope you feel back to normal soon
January 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great pov, love it
January 23rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice pov and pop of colour!
January 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautifully lit red sign…. It just glows in that dim light!
January 23rd, 2024
Kathryn M
I like how you have captured this.
January 23rd, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
nice POV
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Brightening up a dull day.
January 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Excellent pov!
January 23rd, 2024
Lin
ace
Love your pov - and I agree about January!
January 23rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a terrific POV.
January 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant! Perfect shot!
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close