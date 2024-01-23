Light in the gloom

A lovely traditional tube roundel outside St James's Park station on a gloomy morning. The old London Transport headquarters used to be in this amazing building. It's now being developed into a hotel.



Rain arrived later but though drying up after lunch, it stayed gloomy. Didn't do choir again, still feel sinusy. This seems to be a particularly depressing January.



23 January 2024

St James's Park SW1