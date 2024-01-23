Previous
Light in the gloom by boxplayer
Light in the gloom

A lovely traditional tube roundel outside St James's Park station on a gloomy morning. The old London Transport headquarters used to be in this amazing building. It's now being developed into a hotel.

Rain arrived later but though drying up after lunch, it stayed gloomy. Didn't do choir again, still feel sinusy. This seems to be a particularly depressing January.

23 January 2024
St James's Park SW1
Latest from all albums

Casablanca ace
LOVING this angle. Hope you feel back to normal soon
January 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great pov, love it
January 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice pov and pop of colour!
January 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautifully lit red sign…. It just glows in that dim light!
January 23rd, 2024  
Kathryn M
I like how you have captured this.
January 23rd, 2024  
Jan Talmon ace
nice POV
January 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Brightening up a dull day.
January 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Excellent pov!
January 23rd, 2024  
Lin ace
Love your pov - and I agree about January!
January 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's a terrific POV.
January 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant! Perfect shot!
January 23rd, 2024  
