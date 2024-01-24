Previous
Salmon and broccoli quiche by boxplayer
Salmon and broccoli quiche

At L'Hirondelle Kitchen in the high street - very pleasant lunch. Dave had a big frittata. Had cycled to Zumba and on to the sorting office after. Unfortunately at some point last year, they'd changed their opening times and are now only open between 8am and 10am.

Back home, Dave beavered in the garden working to prop up the ceanothus again after Storm Isha - I helped by holding it up at appropriate moments and making suggestions. Also gathered up all the dead and dried-up plants and chucked them in the brown bin.

Chilling out backing up photos and watching cheesy 90s romcom It Could Happen to You.

Mum still feeling very tired and didn't want to come out. Will go round at the weekend and see how she's doing.

24 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Cathy 💫
Oh wow that looks amazing, So glad my dinner is cooking as that’s made my mouth water. Enjoy :-)
January 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sounds delicious (apart from the salmon lol). How frustrating about the opening hour change. Hope your mum is okay.
January 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks tasty.
January 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Looks delicious… you very good with going to Zumba
Enjoy the giggles tv in the 90’s was fun
January 24th, 2024  
