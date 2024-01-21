Sign up
Photo 2083
Through a glass
E makes a sign at the session.
Last session
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-21
21 January 2024
St Paul's EC4
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7852
photos
167
followers
190
following
570% complete
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
16
17
18
19
20
2082
2083
21
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st January 2024 12:53pm
Tags
pub
,
wine
,
music
,
glass
,
red wine
,
session
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice red wine Box' :)
January 21st, 2024
