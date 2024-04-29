With added hot-air balloons. Catching up with holiday photos. And really hard to choose after an action-packed day of sightseeing.
This was the end of the restful days. An early start today and I didn't have breakfast in case it set off any tummy problems. Just stole a croissant in case I got hungry later before leaving the boat and getting back on to a minibus.
Drove, fabulous light with the sun rising, to the Colossi of Memnon, enormous weather-beaten stone statues of the Pharaoh Amenhotep III. A very pleasant visit - balloons were rising and falling all around, there were few tourists and it was still pleasantly unhot.
On to the Temple of Hatshepsut, warmer now but still not too crowded. Fabulously beautiful and grand mortuary temple sitting high up a ramp with rock walls towering above it. Striking colonnades, wall paintings with colour remaining, and giant statuary all around. It was only afterwards that I found out that this was the site of the most terrible terrorist massacre where 62 people were killed, mostly tourists, in 1997 trying to take refuge among these beautiful ruins.
Visited Funtasia next, which gets funding from a percentage of tickets sold by the tour company, an after school club now in its 10th year of providing facilities for local young people. We cycled round the local village on old rickety fixed gear cycles. I just about kept up though had to get off on the sandy dune inclines. Back for a short talk and tour of the garden with herbs and vegetables.
Drove on to an alabaster workshop for a demo and shopping opportunity. Bought a blue alabaster plate, and a translucent tea light holder.
Final sightseeing stop in a packed day was the amazing Valley of the Kings. It was now scorching hot but we'd timed it well and the morning tourists were leaving as we arrived. We'd be visiting underground so the time spent roasting was kept to a minimum. We managed 6 tombs, three included in the entry price and 3 extra including Tutankhamen's tomb where his mummified remains are still on display. All the tombs, usually quite deep and descending, were full of mouthwateringly fabulous wall carvings full of colour, the ceilings and any number of alcoves painted also.
After, we drove to have lunch with a local family: orzo soup, vegetable and beans tagine with rice and one of those amazing bananas.
Our hotel, the Steigenberger Resort Achti turned out to be rather luxurious and we upgraded to a Nile view room. Stunning setting, over the Nile and swimming pool, feluccas and other boats picturesquely all over the river. We rested, went for a swim and lay by the pool before a welcome cocktail and nibbles party on the green. I had a negroni and mini canapes. A duo of oud and drum played as the sun set over the Nile.
Didn't feel like eating much after that, so snacked on chocolate croissant, tomato crisps, figs, cashews and black tea in the bedroom.
Sunset fishing https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-29
Luxor, Egypt