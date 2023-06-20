Previous
Red hot poker by boxplayer
Photo 1650

Red hot poker

30 Days Wild 2023 Day 20

Against a stormy sky. Thunder in the distance.

Back at Halsway Manor https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-20
Strawberry meringue with added stilton https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-06-20

20 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Boxplayer

