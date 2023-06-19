Sign up
Photo 1649
Lettuce
30 Days Wild 2023 Day 19
A fabulously attractive lettuce in the kitchen garden at the National Trust's Tyntesfield. The garden has has been continuously producing food for the family and now the National Trust cafés since its creation.
Tyntesfield
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-19
Last breakfast outside at Woodspring Priory
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-06-19
19 June 2023
Tyntesfield, near Bristol
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Tags
lettuce
,
garden
,
tyntesfield
,
kitchen garden
,
30-days-wild23
