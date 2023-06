30 Days Wild 2023 Day 19A fabulously attractive lettuce in the kitchen garden at the National Trust's Tyntesfield. The garden has has been continuously producing food for the family and now the National Trust cafés since its creation.Tyntesfield https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-19 Last breakfast outside at Woodspring Priory https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-06-19 19 June 2023Tyntesfield, near Bristol