Strawberry meringue with added stilton by boxplayer
Strawberry meringue with added stilton

I gave Dave a piece of stilton from my cheese plate and he used it to garnish his strawberry meringue. What larks.

Back at Halsway Manor https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-20
Red hot poker https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-20

20 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
