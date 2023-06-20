Back at Halsway Manor

Woke up exhausted at 7.30, and with a slight headache after all the random alcohol yesterday, but that soon dissipated thank goodness. Early rain had left things cool and it was a mixed weather day. Patches of warm sun, alongside overcast spells, showers and the odd rumble of thunder. Turns out it was Anna not Sophie who'd left her clothes at Woodspring Priory.
Breakfast buffet before a morning of workshops with Leveret exploring the tools and techniques you can use to make your tunes interesting, working on the common repertoire they'd shared with us. I was glad I'd put the effort into learning them so could get the most out of the classes.
Buffet lunch and another afternoon workshop in a similar vein. Jo and I found a quiet spot on the bench on the croquet lawn to play and practice techniques together.
I snuck into the bar after with my own gin and we had pre-dinner nibbles (nocellara olives, big jar from Lidl and leftover Pringles) and drinks. Huge supper of nut roast with all the trimmings and a cheese plate.
Session after, started ordinary but got better as the evening wore on and we even played the repertoire tunes again. Bed at 1ish.