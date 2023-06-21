A heavy downpour this afternoon and Elena shelters under her umbrella.
Solstice day. Cool day in the main with said atrocious heavy shower later on, proper stair rods. But also some warm sunshine. Dave went off to the Crowcombe post office to buy the Somerset wildlife book he was after along with a decent bottle of wine.
Sam did something with his neck and couldn't turn it all day. Repertoire day in the workshops, and having a go at finding or composing repertoire. I borrowed one of Anna's books and played a few tunes in my room.
Ploughman's buffet lunch sitting at the high table with the band before a short show and tell of some of the tunes people had found or made up. Splitting into small groups after, we had a go at learning some of these and as my group had found or composed mainly harder tunes - unfinished or in odd keys - we did one I'd been working on. And noodled with it for an hour or so.
Gin in the bar before the salmon supper and a session in the bar. Leveret joined for a while but it was generally lacklustre. Not enough interesting common repertoire and one of the participants kept singing songs which annoyed me intensely.