Morning's first session was Dissecting Leveret, where the band explained more about how they work. Small group work after and we were split up into groups of four to work on a tune jointly. Ended up with Anna which was good but also the singing man who ended up being okay in the end. We decided to do Derby Hunt and practised this till lunchtime (jacket potato buffet) with half an hour after that.
Gathered in the big hall after where all the groups demonstrated what they'd been working on. Oddly only one group had chosen the same tune as us. All impressive and the impact of my nerves was limited to my fingers shaking uncontrollably which wasn't really helpful. Feedback session after and a last play through the tunes before we were released.
Sat in the sunshine after with prosecco and olives, having bagsied seats in the hall for the concert. Haddock and crème brulee for supper then the concert with Leveret in our ringside seats - beautifully intimate and sad as was the last thing of the course. Session after was fairly good and I hung around till 2. Picked up a message at 7 the next morning, Anna having locked herself out of her room. But she'd found where they kept the spare keys and all was saved.