Watchet geology

A view to the low cliffs on Watchet's famous fossil beach.
Last breakfast with the Leveret group and after, Anna, Dave, Ian J and I drove to Watchet. Walked around the town and to the fossil beach (where we hunted ammonites and laughed at the dogs frolicking in the waves). Returned for tea, cake and pittas and dips at the new art gallery café (nice studio spaces for craftspeople here), a quick look round the shops and a gin (Northmoor) in Pebbles. The town was full of swifts wheeling and squealing.
Back at Halsway to practise some of the tunes for the workshop weekend with Topette and a drink and nibbles before dinner in the sunshine. Supper saw the return of the beetroot tart and profiteroles and Dave willingly took the beetroot off me.
Completely crowded session in the bar after with Topette playing lots of well known repertoire, gradually becoming more obscure as the night wore on. Left around 1.30.
All good things apart from saying goodbye to Leveret.