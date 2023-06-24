One of the dancers at the Topette bal had a great moustache.
Day working with Topette on two tunes in a big ensemble, Long legs and Rencontre. Absolutely baking outside with full hot sunshine most of the day, so spent a lot of time dodging it.
Jacket potato buffet supper then more ensemble work. White wine and nibbles in the shade outside the hall before changing for the evening bal, though couldn't find anything left in my wardrobe quite cool enough. Salmon and cheese plate supper.
Soundcheck went on for a while, then we did our two ensemble tunes for the guests to dance to. Bal with Topette joined by their two French friends Romain and Antoine, was superb though we sweltered in the hall. Danced a lot so knees were suffering. Session bal after for a while, bed at 1.30.