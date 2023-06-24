Previous
Moustache

Catching up with holiday photos.

One of the dancers at the Topette bal had a great moustache.

Day working with Topette on two tunes in a big ensemble, Long legs and Rencontre. Absolutely baking outside with full hot sunshine most of the day, so spent a lot of time dodging it.

Jacket potato buffet supper then more ensemble work. White wine and nibbles in the shade outside the hall before changing for the evening bal, though couldn't find anything left in my wardrobe quite cool enough. Salmon and cheese plate supper.

Soundcheck went on for a while, then we did our two ensemble tunes for the guests to dance to. Bal with Topette joined by their two French friends Romain and Antoine, was superb though we sweltered in the hall. Danced a lot so knees were suffering. Session bal after for a while, bed at 1.30.

All good things.

24 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
