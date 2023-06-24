Sign up
Photo 1974
Topette bal at Halsway Manor
Excellent musicianship from Anglo-French band Topette at the Saturday bal.
24 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
musician
music
musicians
folk
folk music
bal
halsway manor
topette
