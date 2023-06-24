Previous
Topette bal at Halsway Manor by boxplayer
Photo 1974

Topette bal at Halsway Manor

Excellent musicianship from Anglo-French band Topette at the Saturday bal.

24 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

