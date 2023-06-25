Previous
Sunday roast by boxplayer
Photo 1975

Sunday roast

The usual hearty last lunch at Halsway Manor - roast (nut for Dave and I) followed by Bakewell tart. This is usually barely an hour before the traditional scone with cream and jam.

25 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
Photo Details

