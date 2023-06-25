Sign up
Photo 1655
Front garden tipple
30 Days Wild 2023 Day 25
Arriving at my sister's, the sun was still shining and warm and we took advantage by having our cava in the front garden.
25 June 2023
Bristol
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7463
photos
165
followers
184
following
454% complete
View this month »
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
drink
,
garden
,
toast
,
drinks
,
cheers
,
cava
,
campanula
,
30-days-wild23
