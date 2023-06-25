Previous
Tea break amid the fleabane by boxplayer
Tea break amid the fleabane

Catching up with holiday photos.

A break from the morning workshops outside.

Massively tired, all the late nights finally catching up with me as well as last night's dancing. Restless night and woken up in the early hours by bonkers tawny owls hooting and had to take drugs for the aching knees.

Last breakfast before packing up stuff and loading the car. Morning workshops learning Ricer with Andy Cutting and Poitou avant deux's with Antoine Turpault. Usual huge last lunch of nut roast with a Bakewell tart for afters.

Afternoon box workshop was short and Andy just chatted to us about practising and other useful stuff. Gathered one last time in the hall to play through the tunes all together before cream tea outside, goodbyes and setting off.

M5 was a bit sticky but we were at my sister's by 6 to break the journey home and enjoy Cava and nibbles outside the front of the house in full evening sunshine. Chilli in wraps later before an astonishingly early night before midnight.

All good things apart from being the last day of the holidays.

25 June 2023
Crowcombe, Somerset
