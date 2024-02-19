Sign up
Photo 1748
Hares on the lampshade
Flash of Red February 19 - Negative space
A present from my sisters.
Hibiscus flower
The Ink Black Heart
19 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7913
photos
168
followers
195
following
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
Tags
black and white
,
lampshade
,
minimalist
,
hare
,
negative space
,
hares
,
for2024
Helen Jane
love it - so well presented in this minimalistic way
February 19th, 2024
