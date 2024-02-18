Previous
Getting on the tube at Blackhorse Road this morning, it was nicely empty.

18 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Babs ace
Love it, great symmetry and it works so well in black and white. fav.
February 18th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
I love the symmetry.
February 18th, 2024  
Helen Jane
perfect alignment to get the symmetrical shot here - some nice texture on the floor - keeping hte foreground with interest.
February 18th, 2024  
Pat
Oh wow, a rare treat finding an empty carriage!
This is so good!
February 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great symmetry. I don’t think that I have ever seen an empty carriage.
February 18th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Looks like a hospital, so clinical. You must be so early.
February 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Perfect!
February 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great symmetry. This is something I have never seen!
February 18th, 2024  
