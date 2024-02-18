Sign up
Photo 1747
Empty carriage
Empty carriage
Flash of Red February 18
Getting on the tube at Blackhorse Road this morning, it was nicely empty.
New venue
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-18
18 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
8
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7910
photos
168
followers
195
following
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
46
1745
47
48
1746
2095
49
1747
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Yearly themes
M2101K6G
M2101K6G
Taken
18th February 2024 11:52am
Tags
black and white
,
train
,
empty
,
tube
,
underground
,
carriage
,
for2024
Babs
ace
Love it, great symmetry and it works so well in black and white. fav.
February 18th, 2024
Bill Davidson
I love the symmetry.
February 18th, 2024
Helen Jane
perfect alignment to get the symmetrical shot here - some nice texture on the floor - keeping hte foreground with interest.
February 18th, 2024
Pat
Oh wow, a rare treat finding an empty carriage!
This is so good!
February 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great symmetry. I don’t think that I have ever seen an empty carriage.
February 18th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Looks like a hospital, so clinical. You must be so early.
February 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Perfect!
February 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great symmetry. This is something I have never seen!
February 18th, 2024
