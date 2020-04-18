Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1316
Kitchen ceilidh
A view of some of the participants joining in the kitchen ceilidh at the virtual Oxford Folk Festival.
Revisiting 2010 locations - telephone exchange
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-18
18 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5455
photos
62
followers
52
following
360% complete
View this month »
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Latest from all albums
1467
1316
109
1317
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
18th April 2020 9:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom
,
video
,
virtual
,
folk festival
,
ceilidh
,
lockdown
,
coronavirus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close