Photo 1544
King's Cross industrial remnant
A remnant of an older King's Cross just off York Way.
Francis Crick Institute
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-06-01
1 June 2021
King's Cross N1
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
423% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
5
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
1st June 2021 12:10pm
old
industry
crane
