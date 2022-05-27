Previous
The cat and the balloon by boxplayer
The cat and the balloon

As I cycled through the park, spotted this white cutie perching on the tree where the ducks had been the other day. S/he is a regular visitor to the park I believe. Watching for rats or some such. An abandoned birthday balloon floats in the water.

Fountain play https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-27

27 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
