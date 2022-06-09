Sign up
Photo 1767
You're going the wrong way
Say the ducks. Having seen the pelicans sailing along the lake, I rushed round to the bridge to get a pic of them from there with Buckingham Palace in the background.
Pelicans on a mission
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-09
Veg box treats
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-09
9 June 2022
St James's Park SW1
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6727
photos
137
followers
149
following
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
9th June 2022 8:09am
Tags
park
,
lake
,
pelican
,
st james's park
,
pelicans
,
30dayswild2022
tony gig
Fabulous...
June 9th, 2022
