You're going the wrong way

Say the ducks. Having seen the pelicans sailing along the lake, I rushed round to the bridge to get a pic of them from there with Buckingham Palace in the background.Pelicans on a mission https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-09 Veg box treats https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-09 9 June 2022St James's Park SW1