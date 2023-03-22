Previous
Velvet bee cushion by boxplayer
Photo 1912

Velvet bee cushion

Another favourite cushion bought from a local woman who makes them up.

22 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

@boxplayer
