Photo 1912
Velvet bee cushion
Another favourite cushion bought from a local woman who makes them up.
Lloyd Square
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-22
Fluffy yellow
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-22
22 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
Tags
yellow
,
golden
,
bee
,
gold
,
cushion
,
velvet
,
velvety
