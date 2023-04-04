Sign up
Photo 1921
The view from below
One of the new developments that have sprung up all over Victoria - Orchard Place. It stands where New Scotland Yard used to with the revolving sign outside, and it's very new - the retail outlets not yet filled.
Standing proud
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-04
4 April 2023
Victoria SW1
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
5
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7298
photos
162
followers
178
following
526% complete
moni kozi
ace
Horrible architecture but outstanding, perfect frame!!!
April 4th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is perfect composition
April 4th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Exciting, Being in Longon so many years ago, next time I must spend time to visit the new architectures.
April 4th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Great pov…. Lots of change in London.
April 4th, 2023
Bill Davidson
An absolutely stunning image.
April 4th, 2023
