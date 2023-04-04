Previous
The view from below by boxplayer
Photo 1921

The view from below

One of the new developments that have sprung up all over Victoria - Orchard Place. It stands where New Scotland Yard used to with the revolving sign outside, and it's very new - the retail outlets not yet filled.

Standing proud https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-04

4 April 2023
Victoria SW1
moni kozi ace
Horrible architecture but outstanding, perfect frame!!!
April 4th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is perfect composition
April 4th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Exciting, Being in Longon so many years ago, next time I must spend time to visit the new architectures.
April 4th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Great pov…. Lots of change in London.
April 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
An absolutely stunning image.
April 4th, 2023  
