Previous
Next
Warning by boxplayer
Photo 1922

Warning

Remember, remember, the 5th of November,
Gunpowder, treason and plot.

At the Treason: People Power and Plot exhibition at The National Archives.

The letter sent to Lord Monteagle warning him to stay away from Parliament which gave away the Gunpowder Plot.

Rouged alabaster https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-05

5 April 2023
Kew, Surrey
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
sounds like an interesting exhibition.
April 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise