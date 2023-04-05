Rouged alabaster

The name of this variety of magnolia in Kew Gardens.
Travelled down to Kew today to see the exhibition Treason: People Power and Plot at The National Archives. Not been before and was impressed by the architecture, Brutalist from 1977 with an impressive, more modern looking entrance. All set in landscaped grounds with a pond complete with geese and ducks.
The exhibition was excellent showcasing true treasures from the archives including the original Treason Act from the 1300s and the letter to Lord Monteagle that tipped off the authorities to the Gunpowder Plot.
Walked to the Original Maids of Honour hoping for tea and scones or similar, but having only just sat down, walked out again - not just because of their minimum £20 charge but because they were so surly about it - we've not had a good experience here, they just rely on their historicness and don't bother with customer service.
My efforts to enjoy food were thwarted most of the afternoon. Walked to Kew Gardens messaging F to see if he was around only to find the Orangery all covered in scaffolding and closed till May. Couldn't bear the thought of the Family Kitchen during the Easter hols so started walking towards the Victoria Plaza admiring the magnolias - just going past their best, but still lovely.
Found F for a 15 min chat and then carried on to the main gate. Stopped at the Botanical as they had scones on the menu but they were fully booked. So ended up at the main café where as usual chaos reigned. Having queued to order a veggie sausage roll, got to the front only to be told they only had meat left - couldn't they have put a sign up? And then had to wait ages for my tea. Amateurs.
Well the magnolias were nice anyway.
Caroline popped in once I was home to return our wire cutters and we chatted over a double Roku and tonic.
And in sad news, Guy, an acquaintance that we used to see at music workshops has died from cancer - a good person who did many inspiring things like opening his home to asylum seekers.
Thanks for all the lovely comments and faves on the view from below and proud daff pics.
3 good things
1. The smell of magnolias.
2. Dave did lots of good work in the garden while I was out and filled up the bird feeders.
3. Halloumi peppers for supper with asparagus.
Warning https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-05
5 April 2023
Kew Gardens